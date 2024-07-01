Listen Live
D’USSE Hosts The Ultimate Stylist Link-Up During BET Weekend

Published on July 1, 2024

Kollin Carter and D’USSÉ Cognac Debut the D’USSÉ Brunch Society in Los Angeles

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Stylist extraordinaire Kollin Carter attended the D’USSE Brunch Society during BET Weekend, which brought out the best in Black culture. The BET Awards is the concluding event of BET Weekend, which invited today’s most prominent image architects to gather the hottest red-carpet looks for their talent.

Hosted at the Grandmaster Rooftop in LA, the event was the ultimate stylist link-up, with Law Roach, Bryon Javar, and Wayman + Micah in attendance. Together, they celebrated the debut of the D’USSE Brunch Society, a new brunch series from the cognac brand that will be popping up around the country this summer.

Wayman + Micah, the dynamic duo responsible for dressing 2024 BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson, attended the brunch. In addition to providing Henson’s various wardrobe changes throughout the show, the duo also dressed the forever-sharp Colman Domingo.

Kollin Carter and D’USSÉ Cognac Debut the D’USSÉ Brunch Society in Los Angeles

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


A periodically retired Law Roach attended the brunch with his signature buss-down in tow. Roach is highly selective in choosing the talent he decides to work with while in retirement, so he likely didn’t provide looks for any of this year’s attendees.

Kollin Carter and D’USSÉ Cognac Debut the D’USSÉ Brunch Society in Los Angeles for BET weekend

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


RELATEDRed Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2024 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson Opens 2024 BET Awards With Kendrick Lamar Parody

Taraji P. Henson Transforms The 2024 BET Awards Stage Into A Real-Life Runway

Bryon Javar also made a stylish appearance at the brunch. This BET weekend presented a full-circle moment for the stylist, who first generated buzz when he dressed Karrueche Tran for the 2015 awards show. This weekend, the man behind the looks of Marsai Martin, Tina Sumpter, and Quinta Brunson was honored in BET’s inaugural Culture Class of 2024.

Kollin Carter and D’USSÉ Cognac Debut the D’USSÉ Brunch Society in Los Angeles for BET weekend

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Stylists weren’t the only attendees of the D’USSE Brunch Society event. See everyone from Niecy Nash to Joey Bada$$ letting loose during BET Weekend.

D’USSE Hosts The Ultimate Stylist Link-Up During BET Weekend  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Jessica Betts

Jessica Betts Source:Getty

Musician Jessica Betts flashed her pearly whites at the D’USSE brunch. 

2. Tokyo Stylez

Tokyo Stylez Source:Getty

Tokyo Stylez oozed mermaid vibes with her long, curly hair falling over her shoulder.

3. Joey Bada$$ and Kollin Carter

Joey Bada$$ and Kollin Carter Source:Getty

Actor and musician Joey Bada$$ and Kollin Carter posed in all-white ensembles at the D’USSE brunch.

4. Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts Source:Getty

It’s sundress season and Niecy Nash-Betts is taking full advantage of it. The actress looked casually chic in a pink floral dress and fedora hat.

5. Terrence J

Terrence J Source:Getty

TV host Terrence J donned an all-black ensemble at the D’USSE brunch.

