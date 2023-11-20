Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study

A recent study has concluded that the Philadelphia Eagles have the most loyal fans in the NFL.
According to bookmaker review site SmartBettingGuide.com, a study was conducted on all 32 teams in the NFL, analyizing eight metrics to determine which team has the best fan base. These eight metrics included:
- Social media followers
- Social media engagement
- Average likes
- Average home attendance,
- Average away attendance
- Average amount money spent on merchandise annually
- Average amount money spent on food
- Average amount money spent on drinks
Each metric was rated on a scale out of 10 and combined. The maximum score that could be earned is 80. Theses metrics were included in the study due to their correlation to overall fan engagement, support and interaction.
The Philadelphia Eagles fan base ranked as the second most loyal fans in the NFL. According to the study, Eagles fans are some of the most engaged online with a 2.62% engagement rate, which is of the highest in the NFL. The Eagles fans online also have the highest number of average likes on posts (72,831). The Eagles have an average attendance of 69,439 which is on par with the league average (69,441).
According to SmartBettingGuide.com, the top fives fan bases in the NFL are ranked as followed
