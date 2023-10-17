CLOSE
The Eagles have just moved the needle heightening their chances at winning another Lombardi trophy. Julio Jones is making his long awaited NFL comeback, is on the brink of chasing down that elusive Super Bowl ring.
“We’ve signed WR Julio Jones.” Short, sweet and to the point, were the Eagles, delivering the news via social media.
The last we seen of Julio Jones, he was wearing a buccaneers uniform. Jones, 34 years old, was a star with the Atlanta Falcons for the first decade of his career. He generated 12,896 yards and 848 catches during that decade span. Jones Led the NFL in receiving yards twice, and was a seven-time Pro Bowler.
As different injuries rook a toll on his body, Jones has played just 29 games in the past three seasons, Jones hopefully rejuvenated, is coming in the midweek, with little time to prepare before Sunday’s game versus the Miami Dolphins.
See what people are saying on social media about the Julio Jones signing below!
READ MORE:
RELATED: NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
RELATED:ICYMI: Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft Recap
RELATED: Jalen Hurts Resigns With Eagles; Becomes Highest Paid Player In NFL History
Eagles Sign Seven-Time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones was originally published on rnbphilly.com