Embiid on Harden’s Sixer Remarks: Sixers let him ‘do his thing’

Harden has been in the news for the past few weeks in his back and forth saga with Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia front office. After over a month of mishaps, the Sixers were able ship him off to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, and K.J. Martin and some trusty draft picks.

Three days after James Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden spoke to the media. He spoke about his tenure in Philadelphia and how he felt undervalued, ‘on a leash’ rather.

Joel Embiid was informed of Harden’s remarks postgame after his win versus the Toronto Raptors and challenged his ideology that he was on a leash during his tenure as a Sixer.

“”I think he did a lot of great things for us. But in my opinion, we gave him the ball every single possession, because he’s really good. He’s an amazing player. Obviously, being that great of a passer, I think we gave him the ball … ” Embiid said. “We’d give him the ball every single possession to just go out and, you know, do his thing. And from there he had to make decisions as far as getting guys open or looking out for himself.”

There is no bad blood between Embiid and Harden as Joel gave Harden nothing but well wishes in Harden’s departure.

“I’m happy that the situation got resolved, and I’m happy for him,” Embiid said. “I hope he has a chance to succeed, make a lot of money, play good basketball and be able to win. And I hope we both make the Finals, but he’s on the losing side of it and we are on the winning side of it.”

See what social media has to say about Joel Embiid’s clapback below!

