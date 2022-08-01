HomeRadio One Exclusives

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One Raleigh (Foxy 107/104, K975, and The Light 103.9) was jam-packed and star-studded! Check out the photo gallery to see what you may have missed.

For more content and exclusive interviews, check out the Radio One Raleigh Women’s Empowerment page.

1. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Erica Campbell takes a pic in the WE2022 press room

2. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Erica Campbell with The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade

3. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Erica Campbell in the WE2022 press room

4. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

NC Central Basketball Coach Levelle Moton with K975’s Ashia Skye in the WE2022 press room

5. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Fly kicks from NC Central Basketball Coach Levelle Moton and K975’s Ashia Skye

6. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

NC Central Coach Levelle Moton with K975’s Ashia Skye

7. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

NC Central Coach Levelle Moton

8. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

The Light 103.9’s Callie Douglas with gospel singer Gene Hoskins

9. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

The Light 103.9’s Callie Douglas with gospel singer Gene Hoskins

10. Women’s Empowerment 2022

Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Gospel singer Gene Hoskins in the WE2022 press room

11. Luenell Women’s Empowerment 2022

Luenell Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Luenell striking a pose in the WE2022 press room

12. Luenell Women’s Empowerment 2022

Luenell Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Comedian Luenell with K975’s J Breezy

13. Luenell Women’s Empowerment 2022

Luenell Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Comedian Luenell with K975’s Ashia Skye

14. Luenell Women’s Empowerment 2022

Luenell Women's Empowerment 2022 Source:Paige B

Comedian Luenell in the WE2022 press room

15. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Raheem DeVaughn on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

16. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Raheem DeVaughn on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

17. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Raheem DeVaughn on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

18. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Raheem DeVaughn on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

19. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

NC Central Coach Levelle Moton on stage with Foxy 107/104’s Karen Clark on stage at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

20. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

NC Central Coach Levelle Moton on stage at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

21. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Foxy 107/104 personality Karen Clark 

22. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Byron Cage on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

23. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Byron Cage on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

24. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gene Hoskins on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

25. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gene Hoskins on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

26. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

K975 personality DJ Remedy 

27. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Stellar Award-winning announcer Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9

28. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

K975 personality Ayeeedubb

29. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Foxy 107/104 personality Karen Clark

30. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

David and Tamela Mann in the WE2022 press room

31. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Sherri Shepherd delivering WE2022 keynote speech on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

32. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Sherri Shepherd delivering WE2022 keynote speech on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

33. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Sherri Shepherd delivering WE2022 keynote speech on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

34. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Sherri Shepherd delivering WE2022 keynote speech on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

35. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

K975’s Katt D on stage at PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

36. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gospel performer Kimberly Michelle on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

37. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gospel performer Kimberly Michelle on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

38. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gospel performer Kimberly Michelle on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

39. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

40. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

41. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

42. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

43. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

44. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

K975 personality Brian Dawson

45. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gospel singer Ruth Laontra on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

46. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

K975 personality Ashia Skye

47. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

K975 personality Mir.I.Am

48. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

49. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

50. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

51. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

52. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

53. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tamela Mann on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

54. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tamela Mann on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

55. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tamela Mann on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

56. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tamela Mann on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

57. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Comedian Marcus D. Wiley on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

58. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Comedian Marcus D. Wiley on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

59. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

David Mann on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

60. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

David Mann on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

61. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Entertainment promoter & author Sulamon Mausi on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

62. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Entertainment promoter & author Sulamon Mausi on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

63. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

David Banner on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

64. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

David Banner on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

65. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

David Banner on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel

66. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gospel artist Kim Person on stage at PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

67. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gospel artist Kim Person on stage at PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

68. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Gospel artist Kim Person on stage at PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

69. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

The Light 103.9 personality Callie Douglas

70. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Dr. Bahby Banks on stage during WE2022’s “What The Health is Going On” panel

71. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Dr. Nicole Swiner on stage during WE2022’s “What The Health is Going On” panel

72. WEN2022 Highlights

WEN2022 Highlights Source:Major Green

Tamela Mann on stage during WE2022’s “What The Health is Going On” panel

