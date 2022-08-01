K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One Raleigh (Foxy 107/104, K975, and The Light 103.9) was jam-packed and star-studded! Check out the photo gallery to see what you may have missed.

For more content and exclusive interviews, check out the Radio One Raleigh Women’s Empowerment page.

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022 was originally published on foxync.com