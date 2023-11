Fall DFW Career Fair(Photos)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

97.9 The Beat/ Majic 94.5 Fall DFW Career Fair was nothing short of amazing, with over 500 job seekers connecting with employers at the Shops at Red Bird Shopping Center on November 15th.

The speaker panel, which Jazzeradiochica moderated, was extremely knowledgeable, and attendees left feeling inspired and empowered to find their dream careers. The panelists were straightforward and to the point with their advice and how they got to where they are in their successful careers today.

