K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

And just like that, it’s Christmas again! It’s time to deck the halls with holiday fashion 2022, and you know we have just the inspiration you need. ‘Tis the season for family gatherings, cooperate parties, festive soirees, plus more. And while everyone else is worrying about what gifts to buy, our concern is how to stylishly slay these events.

Holiday shindigs usually call for red, green, or sequin attire. However, this year the gworls are showing up to these affairs in whatever feels good to their souls. We’ve grazed Instagram to see what was popping in the holiday attire department, and we found some unique, yet fun outfits to try for your upcoming holiday plans. The holiday fashion 2022 trends are all about boldness, spunkiness, and authenticity. From lively colors to prints, casual looks, traditional threads, and more – here are six influencers who are doing holiday style their way.

Jump in below to get your inspiration!

Get Your Holiday Style Inspiration From These 5 Fashionistas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com