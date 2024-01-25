K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna and Turbo’s new video for “Bachelor” enlists classic video vixens. One social media user broke down all the vixens featured in the video. Some models who weren’t included shared their disdain online. Check out a gallery of these beloved video vixens inside.

On Thursday (Jan. 18), Gunna and Turbo debuted their music video for the single “Bachelor” they released last year. It features some of music’s most beloved video vixens. The song debuted at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop songs chart last year.

The video directed by Spike Jordan features an all-star lineup of cherished video vixens including Rosa Acosta, Tammy Torres, Esther Baxter and Bria Myles. Their careers have made them some of the most sought out models of the mid to late 2000s.

Some of the girls featured have been in some of Hip Hop’s most notable videos like LaNisha Cole, who was featured on Pharrell’s “Frontin” and Ebonie Jackson who starred in 50 Cent’s “Wanksta” video.

While Gunna and Turbo’s team did their best to include all the notable video vixens, some were disappointed to have been left off. Melyssa Ford shared a few words about being excluded. She sat on Joe Budden’s podcast with a group of other male hosts to discuss it and when they mentioned Karrine “Superhead” Steffans being excluded, she appeared to be quite offended.

Check out the viral clip below:

Ford was most notable for being the leading lady in Jay-Z’s “Big Pimpin’” video. Well, you can’t please them all.

Check out Gunna and Turbo’s “Bachelor” video below:

One social media user went the extra mile to share each video vixen from the video in a thread on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Check out the thread here:

Check out the video vixens featured in Gunna and Turbo’s “Bachelor” video below:

Gunna & Turbo’s New ‘Bachelor’ Music Video Enlists Classic Video Vixens [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com