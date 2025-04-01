“Hands Off” Anti-Trump Protests Planned For April 5; Black People Encouraged To Sit This One Out

Black People Respond To "Hands Off!" Protests on April 5
On April 5, people nationwide are planning a series of protests as part of what they call “Hands Off! A National Day of Action.” According to the Hands Off 2025 website, the protests serve as a direct response to the divisive policy stances upheld by President Donald Trump on health care, education, immigration, the environment and more. “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them,” says organizers. “They’re taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!” While several cities, including Atlanta, will host “Hands Off!” protests, there is a counter-movement of Black Americans who are deciding to have their hands off the entire protest. Hashtags like #sityourblackassdown have been trending on social media over the past few days, encouraging Black people to utilize April 5 as a day of rest. Most commenters cited fear of retaliation as a reason to stay home, while others simply said they did their part at the voting booth last November and tried to warn others about what could happen under a 2nd Trump presidency. Either way, a lot of Black Americans are making a clear statement: Y’all got it.
Check Out Some Reactions Below!
