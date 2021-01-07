Blue Ivy Carter has made legend status before she’s made it to the double digits. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 9 years old. Over the years we’ve had the privilege of watching her flourish into a charismatic, funny, sassy young lady. At this point, it’s Blue’s world and we’re just living in it.

With parents like Jay Z and Beyonce, Blue has been able to walk the red carpet at some of the most exclusive events. Of course, she wears nothing but the best. In honor of this young queen’s eighth birthday, we’re looking at all the times Blue Ivy Carter gave adorable, fashionable looks.

Happy 9th Birthday, Blue Ivy Carter! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com