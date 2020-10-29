One of Gabrielle’s most fruitful business ventures is her collaboration with New York & Company. Creating a collection with the brand has allowed her to fully explore her love for fashion. The last couple of years, Gabby has been a person to watch for on the red carpet. Her style has evolved from Plain Jane to Style Diva. She also relaunched her haircare line Flawless by Gabrielle Union earlier this year. This was a major move as the brand had to compete with new lines from Tracee Ellis Ross and Taraji P. Henson.

Gabrielle’s style is one thing. What about that youthful glow that she flaunts so effortlessly? She made 47 look easy and if she keeps this up, 48 will be a breeze. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at the 5 times Gabrielle Union showed up and showed out on the red carpet.

Here Are 5 Times Gabrielle Union Went Off On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. GABRIELLE UNION AT NBC’S “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” SEASON 14 KICK-OFF, 2019 Source:Getty Marketing at it’s finest! Gabrielle Union graced the red carpet of the “America’s Got Talent” season 14 kick-off clad in a draped multi-colored dress from her New York & Company collection. Sadly the dress is no longer for sale. There are so many reasons why I am obsessed with the dress. First of all, these colors against chocolate skin is always a good look. It takes an otherwise simple dress and elevates it to the next level. Gabrielle Union threw on a pair of gold strappy sandals and accessorized with a simple gold necklace. This is such a cute, comfortable, chic ensemble!

2. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE 2019 MET GALA, 2019 Source:Getty Gabrielle Union looked fierce at The 2019 Met Gala. Her drip was from head to toe! The actress showed up and showed out in a long-sleeved silver and black custom dress by Dundas that featured a deep v-neck. She partnered her dress with a floor-length cardigan, also by Dundas. Gabrielle’s hair was tucked behind a matching headdress. She opted for a dark, smoky glam look which matched the mood of her dress perfectly. This was easily one of the best looks of the 2019 MET Gala. She looks amazing!

3. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE ESPYS, 2019 Source:Getty Gabrielle Union absolutely ATE this floral puff-sleeve mini dress from Raisa & Vanessa’s Spring 2019 collection. The dress perfectly cinches her waist and highlights her toned physique. Can we talk about those stems? Legs for days! She paired her dress with a cute Judith Leiber cocktail clutch bag, and silver strappy sandals. Gabrielle Union rocked a short, sleek, loosely slicked back haircut and a mean cat eye. This entire ensemble was styled to the gods from head to toe. I can see her wearing a dress like this well into her 60’s. She looks phenomenal!

4. GABRIELLE UNION AT FOX’S TEEN CHOICE, 2019 Source:Getty Gabrielle Union attended Fox’s Teen Choice 2019 clad in a quirky Lavin maxi dress. The oversized kimono-style dress featured a extremely high center slit with a fringed hem line. On her feet, she wore extremely high platform sandals. Issa Look! Perhaps my favorite part of Gabrielle’s look was her hair! She styled her mane in a braided protective style that allowed us all to see her beautiful face. I’ve always loved it when women wear braids on the red carpet. It’s the best way of showing your Blackness in an unapologetic way.