K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, Foxy’s owndusted off her event planning hat to host a Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch at The Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary, celebrating the beautiful mother figures of the Triangle!

Described as a dream event, highlights included live jazz, an upscale menu, photo opportunities, beautiful artwork from local artists and giveaways. As a proud mother herself, Karen pulled out all the stops to show love and appreciation to all who attended.

Check out our exclusive photo gallery below!

Highlights From Karen Clark’s Mother’s Day Weekend Jazz Brunch was originally published on foxync.com