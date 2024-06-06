Listen Live
Hornitos Tequila & OUT Magazine Host Star Studded #MargMode Launch & Cover Party

Published on June 6, 2024

Hornitos Tequila x OUT Magazine #MARGMODE Launch & Cover Party

Source: Courtesy / Getty


Pride Month is in full effect! On Monday (June 3), Out/Advocate Magazine brought out the stars for a special Pride Cover Party with Hornitos Tequila. Celebrities like Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, and more were in attendance. Check out a gallery inside filled with more celebrity and influencer guests.

Hornitos Tequila joined Out and The Advocate’s 2024 Cover Party: “Pride of Broadway” to celebrate the LGBTQ+, allied theater community and its June cover star, Jonathan Groff. The event took place at New York City’s Somewhere, Nowhere. Celebrities and influencers joined Groff to celebrate the cover alongside libations provided by Hornitos Tequila. Stars like entertainer Wayne Brady, Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West, actor Tituss Burgess, award-winning broadcast journalist Sam Champion, comedian Judy Gold, actor and singer Michale James Scott, and award winning Jelani Alladin were present for the Pride fun and festivities.

To kick-off the summer season and toast to Pride Month, Hornitos’ encourages tequila-lovers to embrace “Marg Mode” all summer long. Marg Mode is not just a moment but a mindset that captures the summer Friday feeling every day of the week, all season long! Guests sipped and flipped the switch into Marg Mode with the first taste of Hornitos’ new summer specialty cocktail, the Paleta-rita. In partnership with famed-frozen treat brand, La Michoacana, Hornitos garnished its award-winning, fresh 100 percent blue agave margarita with delicious paletas. They created a vibrant and colorful cocktail that is said to be your next hyperfixation libation.

Check out a gallery from the exciting event below:

