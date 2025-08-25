Listen Live
Sports

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Published on August 25, 2025

Ladies, it’s football season! That means every Sunday your man is glued to the TV, all day, and distracted during the week when games are on. But don’t worry, you don’t have to feel left out.

We have something for you to enjoy too!

We’re excited to show you these handsome NFL players from almost every team.. Whether you’re watching the game with your husband, boyfriend, or just enjoying it for yourself, these handsome athletes give you a whole new reason to look forward to football Sundays.

While your husband cheers for his team, you can enjoy the real MVPs

It’s your turn to have a little fun while the game is on!

1. Jalen Hurts

Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Kyle Pitts

Tight end, Atlanta Falcons

3. CeeDee Lamb

Wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

4. Jonathan Owens

Safety, Chicago Bears

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions

6. Shedeur Sanders

Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

7. CJ Stroud

Quarterback, Houston Texans 

8. Joe Burrow

Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Shilo Sanders

Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Maxx Crosby

Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders

11. Lane Johnson

Offensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

12. Zack Baun

Line backer, Philadelphia Eagles

13. Jessie Bates III

Safety, Atlanta Falcons

14. Dion Dawkins

Offensive Tackle, Buffalo Bills

15. Saquon Barkley

Running back, Philadelphia Eagles

16. Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs 

17. Nick Bosa

Defensive end, San Francisco 49ers 

18. Justin Jefferson

Wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings 

19. Travis Kelce

Tight end, Kansas City Chiefs 

20. Tyreek Hill

Wide receiver, Miami Dolphins 

21. Josh Allen

Quarterback, Buffalo Bills 

22. Micah Parsons

Defensive end, Dallas Cowboys 

23. DK Metcalf

wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

24. Trent Williams

Offensive tackle, San Francisco 49ers 

25. T.J. Watt

Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers 

26. Russell Wilson

Quarterback, New York Giants

27. A.J. Brown

Wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles 

28. Kirk Cousins

Quarterback, Atlanta Falcons

29. Cooper Kupp

Wide receiver, The Seahawks

30. Joe Mixon

Running back, Houston Texans

31. Justin Herbert

Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers 

32. Tua Tagovailoa

Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

33. Darnell Mooney

Wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons

34. Chase Young

Defensive end, New Orleans Saints

35. Marvin Jones Jr.

Wide receiver, Detroit Lions

36. Bryce Young

Quarterback, Carolina Panthers

37. Terry McLaurin

Wide Receiver, Washington Commanders

38. Jameis Winston

Quarterback, New York Giants

