Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

, a rapper who amassed a strong online following, has reportedly died. The cause of death remains unknown, and many of Sad Frosty’s peers took to Twitter to mourn him.

There isn’t much online regarding Sad Frosty’s personal life, but what we have learned is that he was born on March 4, 1997, and was raised in the Houston, Texas area. The U.S. Sun reports that Frosty broke wide with 2018’s “ADHD Freestyle.”

Frosty released two full-length projects, A Playlist, and Playground, in 2018 and 2019 respectively. His last two songs, “Beavis & Butt-head” with DC The Don and “Dopamine Freestyle,” were released in 2021.

Sad Frosty was 24.

