How Celebrities Entered 2022: Lit AF Celebrations & Heavy Bae Watch!

Whewww chile! We made through one of the toughest years ever, but its officially 2022!

2021 hit us with everything it had from racial riots, police injustice, and COVID. Just when we thought life regained some normalcy, Omicron hit us like a wrecking ball over the holidays.

Nonetheless, even in the hard times you have to enjoy life and of course bring in the New Year the right way.

Check out our how fav celebs carried in 2022! A lot of bae’s boo’d up, some surprise engagements. Lol  Fake Drake was on the dance floor cutting up with a girl (he really looks like Drake), Lori Harvey with her “Sexiest Man Alive, Michael Jordan (pregnancy speculations), Yung Miami & Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion catching fights, Rihanna & ASAP Rocky in Barbados, Saweetie showing us how to open up champagne, Don Lemon saying “No Broke Dick”, Chance The Rapper Does a Fire Country Version of Nelly’s “Hot in Here” and much more.

Check it out:

1. Summer Walker & Her Man

2. Diddy Had it Lit with Yung Miami, G-Herbo, Tania, Jayda Wayda, Reginae Carter, DJ Khaled & Fat Joe

3. Bow Wow Giving Us His Take

4. Don Lemon: “No Broke Dick”

5. Justin La Boy Catches Fake Drake Lit AF on the Dance Floor

6. Lori Harvey & Micael Jordan……..is Somebody Pregnant ?

7. Halle Berry Kissing Her Man with Caption, “It’s Official! #Gotcha “

8. Chloe Bailey Giving us 2003 Beyonce

9. Spice Says 2022 Take The Wig Off & Wash Your Real Hair

10. Megan Thee Stallion Catching PJ Flights

11. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in Barbados

12. NeNe Leakes and her New Man, Nyoni

13. Andy Cohen Was Lit AF Live on TV!

14. Chance The Rapper Does a Fire Country Version of Nelly’s “Hot in Here”

15. Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Host’s an NBC Special

16. Lizzo’s Own New Years Eve Show

17. Saweetie with Beautiful Blonde Baldie Shows Us How to Open a Champagne Bottle

