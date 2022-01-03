How Celebrities Entered 2022: Lit AF Celebrations & Heavy Bae Watch!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Whewww chile! We made through one of the toughest years ever, but its officially 2022!

2021 hit us with everything it had from racial riots, police injustice, and COVID. Just when we thought life regained some normalcy, Omicron hit us like a wrecking ball over the holidays.

Nonetheless, even in the hard times you have to enjoy life and of course bring in the New Year the right way.

Check out our how fav celebs carried in 2022! A lot of bae’s boo’d up, some surprise engagements. Lol Fake Drake was on the dance floor cutting up with a girl (he really looks like Drake), Lori Harvey with her “Sexiest Man Alive, Michael Jordan (pregnancy speculations), Yung Miami & Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion catching fights, Rihanna & ASAP Rocky in Barbados, Saweetie showing us how to open up champagne, Don Lemon saying “No Broke Dick”, Chance The Rapper Does a Fire Country Version of Nelly’s “Hot in Here” and much more.

Check it out:

