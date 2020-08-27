Hurricane Laura Batters Lake Charles, Texas-Louisiana Border [PHOTOS]

Houston and Galveston may have been spared by Hurricane Laura but other cities along the Gulf Coast weren’t as fortunate.
The Category 4 hurricane made landfall early Thursday morning along Cameron, Louisiana, ripping through Lake Charles, Louisiana before losing strength and downgrading to a category 1. As of 8 a.m. Thursday (August 27), the center of the storm was located above Cameron, moving at 15 mph with the eye of the storm moving about 100 miles north along the Texas-Louisiana border.
Although residents in Jefferson County such as Orange and Port Arthur have been given the go-ahead to return to the homes, I-10 eastbound still remains closed at the Texas/Louisiana state line. I-10 westbound is closed west of the Atchafalya Basin.
As of now, six deaths have been confirmed due to Hurricane Laura. According to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a 14-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her home, a 24-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside his home. Another man died of drowning while aboard a sinking ship. Over 875,000 people are without power in the wake of the storm and 98% of Lake Charles residents say they are without power.
See some of the early damage Laura has caused the Texas/Louisiana region. The storm has already killed nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, 20 in Haiti and caused massive flooding in the Dominican Republic, killing three people.
1. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty
A road is blocked off by destroyed trees after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020. – Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern US state of Louisiana Thursday and the monster category 4 storm prompted warnings of "unsurvivable" ocean surges and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents.
2. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty
A woman walks down a street filled with debris after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
3. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty
People walk past a destroyed building after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
4. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty
People walk past a destroyed building after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
5. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty
People walk past a destroyed building after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
6. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: A room that had its roof blown off is seen in a hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city.
7. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Capitol One Bank Tower is seen with its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city.
8. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27:A Lake Charles police officer helps clear the streets in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city.
9. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty
SABINE PASS, TX – AUGUST 27: Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura on August 27, 2020 in Sabine Pass, Texas. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the eastern part of the state.
10. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty
SABINE PASS, TX – AUGUST 27: Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura on August 27, 2020 in Sabine Pass, Texas. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the eastern part of the state.
11. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty
DEWEYVILLE, TX – AUGUST 27: Floodwater is seen after Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border in Deweyville, Texas on August 27, 2020.
16. Aftermath of Hurricane LauraSource:Getty
DEWEYVILLE, TX – AUGUST 27: Johnny Deranger, 72, surveys the damage done to his home after Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border in Deweyville, Texas on August 27, 2020.
17. Aftermath of Hurricane LauraSource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LA – AUGUST 27: An abandoned car sits in standing after Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border near Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
18. People Survey The Damage Caused By Hurricane LauraSource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LA – AUGUST 27: A gas station is seen destroyed after Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border near Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
19. People Survey The Damage Caused By Hurricane LauraSource:Getty
CAMERON PARISH , LA – AUGUST 27: Standing water covers the front yard of a house after Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
20. People Survey The Damage Caused By Hurricane LauraSource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANNA – AUGUST 27: Sharon Fontenot surveys damage from her front porch after Hurricane Laura struck land as a Category 4 storm, battering the Jessie James Trailer Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020. Most of the trailers in Jessie James Trailer Park either suffered partial damage or were completely destroyed. "I'm surprised my trailer is still standing," says Fontenot.
21. HURRICANE LAURASource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANNA – AUGUST 27: Hurricane Laura strikes Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, battering the Jessie James Trailer Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020.
22. HURRICANE LAURASource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Hurricane Laura strikes Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, battering the Lake Charles area in Louisianna on Aug. 27, 2020.
23. HURRICANE LAURASource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANNA – AUGUST 27: Hurricane Laura strikes Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, battering the Jessie James Trailer Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020.
24. HURRICANE LAURASource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 28: Richard Vincent along with his wife Tonika Vincent and son Micah Vincent relax outside of their home which sustained damage and lost electrical power after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 28, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the area.
25. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 28: The wall of a home is destroyed after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 28, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the area.
26. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf CoastSource:Getty
