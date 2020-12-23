Hypebeast Alert: A New Gucci x The North Face Collection Is Here [Photos]

Do you have going camping dressed in head to toe designer on your bucket list? If so, you are in luck.

As spotted on Hype Beast, Gucci has just announced a new capsule with The North Face. Yes, you read that correctly.

The French fashion house has unveiled a new drop intended to channel your inner hipster aspirations of conquering the great outdoors. Inspired by the 19070’s era this drop features some bright colored patterns that channel the era’s focus on individuality.

Included in the drop are several ready-to-wear pieces ranging from jumpsuits to a luxurious take on The North Face’s signature goose down winter coats. As expected we also get some accessories via backpacks, fanny packs and of course purses. Also in the mix is a co-branded hiking boot that features a Goodyear rubber sole, rope laces and metal eyelets.

You can view the collection along with a promotional trailer below.

Photo: Gucci

