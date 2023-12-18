Listen Live
Entertainment News

IJGH Bike Giveaway 2023(Photos)

Published on December 18, 2023

This year’s IJGH Bike Giveaway was a HUGE success, thanks to Hip Hop Santa, Godsey Martin, and Ijustgothit.com! Every year we give over a hundred bikes to families in the DFW area as a Christmas present. As in years past, we had a brunch, arcade game, and bike-pickup event at a secret location for the winners and listeners.
Take a look at the pictures below to witness the joy and happiness in the air over the holidays!

1. Godsey Martin IJGH. Bike Giveaway

Godsey Martin IJGH. Bike Giveaway Source:Online Editor- relam@radio-one.com

IJGH Godsey Martin Bike Giveaway bike,ijgh

6. Godsey Martin IJGH Bike Giveaway

Godsey Martin IJGH Bike Giveaway Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam

Christmas bike giveaway with IJGH at Dave & Busters in Arlington,Texas christmas,bikes

11. Godsey Martin IJGH Bike Giveaway

Godsey Martin IJGH Bike Giveaway Source:Online Editor-Reagan Elam

Christmas bike giveaway with IJGH at Dave & Busters in Arlington,Texas christmas,bikes

17. Godsey Martin IJGH Bike Giveaway

Godsey Martin IJGH Bike Giveaway Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

IJGH annual bike giveaway at Dave and Busters. contest,bike,ijgh

