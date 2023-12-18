K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s IJGH Bike Giveaway was a HUGE success, thanks to Hip Hop Santa, Godsey Martin, and Ijustgothit.com! Every year we give over a hundred bikes to families in the DFW area as a Christmas present. As in years past, we had a brunch, arcade game, and bike-pickup event at a secret location for the winners and listeners.

Take a look at the pictures below to witness the joy and happiness in the air over the holidays!

The post IJGH Bike Giveaway 2023(Photos) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

IJGH Bike Giveaway 2023(Photos) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com