Marilyn Monroe, born on June 1, 1926, is one of the most recognizable public figures there has been. She was an iconic actress, singer, and model who took over cinema in the 1950s. She became a symbol of beauty, glamour, and sex appeal, catching the audience’s attention with her stunning looks, charisma, and talent.
Monroe’s importance today stems from several factors. First, she achieved high levels of success in her career, starring in numerous popular films such as “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” “Some Like It Hot,” and “The Seven Year Itch.” Her performances showcased a unique blend of vulnerability, and comedic timing, establishing her as a leading actress of her time.
Second, Monroe challenged societal norms and broke barriers for women in the entertainment industry. She defied expectations by forming her own production company, negotiating higher salaries, and advocating for better working conditions for actresses. Monroe’s courage and ambition paved the way for future generations of female actresses.
Her tragic death in 1962 at the age of 36 created a new mystery and fascination surrounding the superstar. Today, Marilyn Monroe continues to be celebrated as a cultural icon and an enduring symbol of beauty, femininity, and empowerment. Her timeless appeal, mixed with her impact on popular culture and the film industry, ensures that she remains an important and influential figure in this world.
Here are a few facts that you may or may not have known about the late star:
Interesting Facts About The Glamorous Marilyn Monroe was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Her real name…Source:Getty
Marilyn Monroe’s real name was actually Norma Jeane Mortenson, she legally changed it to sound more appealing.
2. How she got her stage name…Source:Getty
“Monroe” was the maiden name of Marilyn’s mother. The first name “Marilyn” was recommended by a FOX executive Ben Lyon, who helped her choose a stage name.
3. Marilyn’s Mother was in and out the Psychiatric hospitalSource:Getty
Noone believed Gladys Baker when she said that Marilyn was her daughter. This was because she had bipolar disorder and was in and out of the psychiatric hospital.
(Above) Gladys Baker holds her infant daughter Norma Jeane, the future film star Marilyn Monroe (1926 – 1962), 1926. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
4. Marilyn Monroe was loyal to Arthur MillerSource:Getty
Arthur Miller was called to speak in front of the House Un-American Activities Committe, in which they asked him to name people apart of the communist’s party. He refused and was under investigation. He spoke about his future wedding plans with Marilyn, who held him down despite almost being thrown in prison. This could have helped him from being sentenced.
(Above) American actress Marilyn Monroe and her playwright husband Arthur Miller watch a performance of his new play A View From The Bridge performed by the Watergate Theatre Club at the Comedy Theatre in Panton Street, London. Marilyn is wearing a jacket with a Russian sable collar. 9th September 1956. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
5. The FBI was compiling a file on Marilyn MonroeSource:Getty
Her relationship with Arthur Miller and his Communist questioning led to the FBI investigating Marilyn. It didn’t help that she requested to travel to the Soviet Union as well.
(Above) Portrait taken in 1962 of US actress Marilyn Monroe during her last movie “Something’s got to give” directed by George Cukor, which remained unfinished. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
6. The FBI bugged Marilyn Monroe’s HouseSource:Getty
The FBI placed a bug in Marilyn Monroe’s house which connected to all the phone lines. This was discovered by married actors Michael Irving and Veronica Hamel a decade after Marilyn died. They found a complex government tapping system.
(Above) Portrait of US actress Marilyn Monroe a few weeks before she died in 05 August, 1962 at the age of 36. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
7. Marilyn was a big reader.Source:Getty
At the time of her death, she had over 400 volumes of books, including several first editions. She also preferred photos of her reading.
(Above) Portrait of US actress Marilyn Monroe a few weeks before she died in 05 August, 1962 at the age of 36. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
8. Marilyn Monroe helped Ella Fitzgerald get bookedSource:Getty
Due to Ella Fitzgerald’s race, she was denied booking to the Mocambo Club. Charlie Morrison, the owner at the time denied that it was due to her race but due to her lack of glamour. Marilyn told Charlie she would sit in the front row every Ella performance. Charlie agreed, and since then Ella never played at a small club again.
(Above) Portrait of US actress Marilyn Monroe a few weeks before she died in 05 August, 1962 at the age of 36. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
9. Marilyn Monroe had a hard time remembering linesSource:Getty
Marilyn Monroe taking notes from Albert Dekker in a scene from the 1951 movie As Young As You Feel. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)
10. Her wardrobe is worth a fortuneSource:Getty
Marilyn Monroe’s dress that she wore to sing Happy Birthday to JFK in sold for $1,267,500, setting the record for one of the most expensive clothing pieces ever sold.
(Above) Marilyn Monroe”s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress and other possessions are displayed at a Christie”s auction on August 19, 1999 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Dan Callister/Online USA)
11. Marilyn and Joe Di MaggioSource:Getty
Marilyn and Joe were married for only 8 months.
(Above) Picture taken on April 1, 1954 shows US former baseball player Joe Di Maggio and US actress Marilyn Monroe leaving the city hall of San Francisco after their wedding. (Photo by – / INTERNATIONAL NEWS PHOTOS (INP) / AFP) /
12. Joe Di Maggio didn’t trust MarilynSource:Getty
Joe Di Maggio once hired a private investigator to see if Marilyn was cheating. He was tipped off once which led him to storm into the wrong house, thinking that Marilyn would be inside cheating.
(Above) US baseball player Joe DiMaggio and American actress Marilyn Monroe walk in the street in 1954. (Photo by AFP)
13. Being buried next to Marilyn is a big dealSource:Getty
Monroe was buried at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles. Her ex-husband Di Maggio purchadsed the crypt above hers, but sold it once they divorced. Richard Poncher was the buyer, who requested to be buried face down so he could lay on top of her for eternity. His wife didn’t allow this.
(Above) Marilyn Monroe sitting on bed in negligee on vintage telephone from the 1959 movie Some Like It Hot. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)
14. Marilyn monroeSource:Getty
Hugh Hefner purchased the plot right next to her for $75,000 in 1992. When he died in 2017, he was placed in that plot.