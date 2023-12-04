Listen Live
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’

Published on December 4, 2023

I Love R&B Mondays Hosted By Ashanti

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Twitter sleuths are back at it, and now they think that Nelly and Ashanti may be getting ready to announce a pregnancy real soon.

Nelly’s Black White Ball took place in St. Louis over the weekend, but it was the potential Ashanti news that still has everyone buzzing.

In a now-viral video clip of Nelly and Ashanti on stage, the loving and smiling couple repeatedly rub Ashanti’s stomach – sparking rumors that the R&B diva may be pregnant. In between the belly rubs the crows and host repeatedly chanted ‘Seal the deal’ while the lovebirds laughed and embraced each other.

Check out the clip below.

As expected, it didn’t take long for X users (formerly Twitter) to take their theories to social media. One user replied, “Bro isn’t done making babies,”. Another remarked, “Ashanti & Nelly seemingly announce they’re having a Baby,”.

What do you think? Did Nelly finally put a bun in Ashanti’s oven!? Check out more posts below and chime in with your opinion down in the comments!

