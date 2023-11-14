K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Kelce brothers have been proven to be great in their respective positions on the field, and are now trying to show their versatility off the field as they are set to duet on ‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ album.

Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are the masterminds behind this album. This will be their sequel to the Christmas album “A Philly Special Christmas” available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Jason and Travis Kelce have been competitors on the field for years now, dating back to their first head-to-head matchup September 17th, 2017. Now, they brothers put their competitive edges to the side to make magic in the studio.

A new single from the album will be released on streaming services this week featuring Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis.

Hopefully since Travis Kelce has been dating superstar Taylor Swift, she may have instilled some musical prowess into the Kelce brothers!

See what the hype is on social media around the ‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ album below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Kayla Nicole Breaks The Silence On The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dating Controversy

RELATED: Who Is Kayla Nicole? Travis Kelce’s Beautiful Black Ex-Girlfriend

RELATED: Newest Additions to Philadelphia Zoo Named After Jason Kelce and Bryce Harper

Jason, Travis Kelce Duet on ‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ to Release This Week was originally published on rnbphilly.com