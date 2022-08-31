Jodie Turner-Smith Proves She Is A Style Goddess At The Venice Film Festival

…

We’ve been in love with Jodie Turner-Smith since we saw her in

Queen & Slim

. The gorgeous actress is a walking muse, and her entire existence is fly. She’s been serving looks on a gold platter at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and we must pay homage to the richly melanated goddess.

Thanks to her creative fashion stylists, Wayman and Micah, Turner-Smith has literally been a head-turner in haute couture looks while soaking up the festivities at the film festival. She has effortlessly been emanating Grace Jones vibes in Gucci looks that belong in an art museum. Because this sister is so debonair and stylish, to say the least, it is only right we honor three of her Venice Film Festival looks below. Check it out!

