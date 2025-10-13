John Legend Offers Trump Nobel Peace Prize Advice: “Stop All This Authoritarian Dictator Sh-t”

John Legend has been a staunch critic of Donald Trump for the past decade, but now he’s switching up his tone in hopes of some positive reinforcement.

The president has been whining to the public since he hasn’t been honored with a Nobel Peace Prize. Legend has some sound advice for him, since the accolade is so important to him, and it starts with solving the conflict in the Middle East.

“We all want to see peace in Gaza, in Israel, in the West Bank,” Legend begins. “And President Trump has been instrumental in bringing about this new peace deal. Let’s all pray that this deal is actually lasting, that it’s long-term. The people of Gaza have had their lives and their communities destroyed for the past two years.”

Legend goes on to speak on the horrors that the people in Gaza and Israel have had to live through, and Trump is close to getting his precious award if he keeps up his path to peace.

“Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th was horrific, and they’ve held dozens of hostages in captivity, and then the Israeli response has been utterly devastating, obliterating cities, killing, maiming, and starving tens of thousands of Gazans. For the sake of humanity, this war needs to end. And if this peace is really lasting, we just might see Donald Trump get that peace prize that he really, really wants,” Legend said.

Legend says all the alleged behind-the-scenes conversations with world leaders to put in a good word for him aren’t the only thing he’s gotta quit, but also his attack on American cities with ICE, poor funding decisions, and “all this authoritarian dictator sh-t.”

He adds: “Stop sending masked, unaccountable ICE agents to torment immigrant communities, stop ordering the prosecution of his political opponents on flimsy charges. He’d have to stop bombing boats in the Caribbean. Stop executing people without proving that they’ve done anything wrong. Maybe he’d have to refund USAID and restore humanitarian aid. Stop starving the most impoverished and vulnerable people around the world.”

The singer and father of three admits that he’s talking to Trump the same way he handles his kids, so if he can “change your awful behavior, you’re gonna get that peace prize that you so, so badly desire. And I’ll be so proud of you, so proud.”

Trump has been upset that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung calling the move “politics over peace.”

See social media’s reaction to the Legend trying this new approach below.

John Legend Offers Trump Nobel Peace Prize Advice: “Stop All This Authoritarian Dictator Sh-t” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

