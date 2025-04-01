5 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Pranks On April Fools' Day
Jokes On You: 5 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Pranks On April Fools’ Day [Gallery]
1. Lil Nas X
Our favorite Internet troll and the biggest prankster of them all is Lil Nas X. The young artist doesn’t need a made up holiday to make up an elaborate story on social media, but today makes it especially fun. Lil Nas X announces the Montero Deluxe album featuring a laundry list of celebrities. His tweet made “featuring Rihanna” trend because no one could believe he was able to obtain a verse from the Fenty queen.
Don’t play with our emotions like this!
2. Michael Strahan
Last year, Michael Strahan fooled everyone when he pretended to close his signature front gap teeth. Fans were distraught in the comments saying that he was supposed to be the gap teeth advocate and they have no one to look up to anymore.
The Good Morning America co-anchor eventually confessed to the prank, but only after countless people believed it. “C’mon man! The gap is here to stay, for a little while. Not going anywhere anytime soon,” Michael said, all smiles, when revealing his big lie in a video.
3. Rihanna
Speaking of our favorite bad gal, Rihanna played the ultimate prank on Jimmy Kimmel.She made a secret 1:00 a.m. visit to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel‘s house to wake him up and prank him with a private concert in 2015. She brought a mini light kit, made it rain money over his barely awake body, and jumped up and down on his bed! The songstress revealed that she came up with the epic prank herself.
4. Sam Smith
Openly gay singer Sam Smith decided to play a prank on their Twitter followers back in 2015. Smith tweeted, “Guys…I have some news. I’m straight.”
Smith only allowed the tweet to sit their briefly before hopping back online to wish everyone a very Happy April Fools’ Day! The artist is very sure of his sexuality, since coming out as non-binary and using the pronouns they/them.
5. Nick Cannon
Got eeeem! Nick Cannon played the ultimate prank on Kevin Hart last September, and it wasn’t even April Fools’ Day. The jokester put his entire face on the side of Kevin Hart’s private jet to promote his talk show. The two have an ongoing prank war.
Jokes On You: 5 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Pranks On April Fools’ Day [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com