Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Requests Sole Custody Of Son

Keke Palmer has filed for a restraining order and has requested sole custody of her son with Darius Jackson, according to court filings that have been reviewed in the press. According to the filing, the talented actress says that Jackson allegedly entered her home and performed other violent acts toward her.

Us Weekly reports that Keke Palmer, 30, filed the documents Thursday (Nov. 9), after initial reports went wide that she was filing a restraining order against Darius Jackson, 29. Us Weekly and TMZ both reviewed the filings and the findings within offer disturbing details of alleged domestic violence over the course of months.

From Us Weekly:

She went on to allege that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson that include “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Palmer also offered in the filing that she has security camera footage of the alleged assault detailed in the court documents.

Trouble was first noticed after Jackson took offense to Palmer’s outfit during her attendance at an Usher concert, taking to X to voice his displeasure. He doubled down on his disdain of the outfit, but nothing else would be revealed until now.

Many speculated that the pair ended their relationship back then but according to the filing, the pair split this past October after alleged incidents of violence and aggression, according to Palmer’s side. On social media, many are resurfacing old tweets from Jackson that point to a less-than-savory mindset on topics involving women and celebrities.

On X, formerly Twitter, the reactions to the news have been ongoing since the morning. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

