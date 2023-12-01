Kevin Durant Says he Will Never Wear AE1’s, Adidas Calls KD ‘Dusty’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Anthony Edwards is slowly climbing up the ranks as a household name in the NBA. Edwards, the number one pick of the 2020 NBA draft, is averaging a team best points (26.2) and steals (1.3) for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On September 25th, 2023, Adidas congratulated Anthony Edwards, recognizing the NBA All-Star as a signature athlete, and rewarding Edwards with his first signature shoe.

The 22 year-old guard was

Edwards was interviewed about his signature shoe AE1 by adidas and who he would want to see wear his design. Knowing the restrictions behind the possibility of this actually happening, Edwards shot for the stars, naming an athlete behind one of Adidas’ biggest rivals.

“KD. And he with Nike. I want to see him put on these one time… in the game.”.

Durant caught wind of the clip and immediately shot down Anthony Edwards’ high hopes.

“Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers.” Durant tweeted.

Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers. https://t.co/6dxKV55QPi — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 1, 2023

Adidas, well a representative of the company, clapped back at Kevin Durant for his harsh rejection.

“U dusty bouta retire soon anyway” the adidas account replied, in a since deleted tweet.

Anthony Edwards’ adidas AE 1 signature sneaker is expect to be released on December 16th, 2023 in the “With Love” colorway for $120

