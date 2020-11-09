Lame Duck Donald Trump Tries To Take Credit For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Twitter Says Not So Fast

We potentially got some rare good news in the fight against COVID-19.
Pfizer announced Monday (Nov.9) that its experimental coronavirus vaccine has proven to be “robustly” effective. Pfizer partnered with German drugmaker BioNTech to develop the vaccine and shared sparse details of its stage 3 clinical trials based on a review of data that has been reviewed by experts.
Pfizer announced that its vaccine has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing infection in trial volunteers who showed no evidence of previous COVID-19 infection. The New York Times reports that if this data does hold up, “it would put on par with highly effective childhood vaccines for diseases such as measles.” Pfizer also shared the key fact that no serious safety concerns were observed during the trial.
Pfizer plans to ask the Food & Drug Administration for emergency authorization of the vaccine that does require two-doses. The Trump administration wasted no time trying to swoop in and take credit. Loser and lame-duck president, Donald Trump took a break from lying about his presidential election loss to Joe Biden on Twitter and tweeted, “STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!”
His favorite butt-kisser, who will be right behind him, come January 2021 when the Trump administration gets the boot from The White House tried to shape it as a victory for Team Trump and the operation “Warp Speed” program. Of course, that’s not true because Pfizer did not join the program, so they had no hand in helping with the production of the vaccine.
The news of the arrival of a possible “magic bullet” to wipe out stop COVID-19 has the stock market surging through the roof and a wave of reactions pouring in clowning Trump and his family trying to take credit for this news. There is also still the matter of skepticism when it comes to even taking the vaccine.
You can peep what people are saying in the gallery below.
—
Photo: NurPhoto / Getty
Lame Duck Donald Trump Tries To Take Credit For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Twitter Says Not So Fast was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Facts
🔥@Mike_Pence is LYING. @Pfizer says it did NOT join in the administration's program.— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 9, 2020
Pfizer’s head of vaccine development Dr. Kathrin Jansen told the @nytimes: “We were never part of the Warp Speed...We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”💥 https://t.co/xZ30pa8XOL
My favorite part about the Pfizer news is that they didn't take government help to do it.— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 9, 2020
“We were never part of the Warp Speed,” Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president at Pfizer. “We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone."https://t.co/WkLgvYo00n
3.
Fact Check: Pfizer took $0 from the Govt. This was not a public-private partnership. Trump had nothing to do with it.— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 9, 2020
This was the result of following the science—what you and Trump have refused to do all year long.
240K dead. 10.2M infected. #WearAMask https://t.co/yyRSs173vl
4.
To clarify:— Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 9, 2020
Pfizer's vaccine development was NOT part of Operation Warp Speed, and received no govt money.
Pfizer did agree to distribute the vaccine via Op Warp Speed, if it is approved by the FDA. https://t.co/uzTrtEqU9H
5.
As Trumpers claim he was somehow cheated by this Pfizer announcement coming a week after the election, remember that Pfizer wasn’t part of the Warp Speed program. It literally has zero to do with Trump.— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 9, 2020
6.
I find it hilarious that trump who is a huge anti-vaxxer pinned his hopes for reelection on a vaccine.— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 9, 2020
7.
The Trump presidency began with a lie about a president’s birth certificate and ends with a lie about a vaccine. Perfect. https://t.co/tYT6j5SEFK— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 9, 2020
8.
It's very encouraging to hear there has been progress in developing a covid-19 vaccine.— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) November 9, 2020
If it is successful, access to the vaccine must be based on need, not ability to pay.
The rich shouldn't be allowed to jump the queue.
9.
The trump mob have nothing to do with the pfizer vaccine. nothing. yet they are trying to mislead Americans into thinking that they do. More lies .— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 9, 2020
10.
We welcome the encouraging vaccine news from @pfizer & @BioNTech_Group & salute all scientists & partners around the 🌍 who are developing new safe, efficacious tools to beat #COVID19. The 🌍 is experiencing unprecedented scientific innovation & collaboration to end the pandemic!— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 9, 2020