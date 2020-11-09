Lame Duck Donald Trump Tries To Take Credit For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Twitter Says Not So Fast

We potentially got some rare good news in the fight against COVID-19

Pfizer announced Monday (Nov.9) that its experimental coronavirus vaccine has proven to be “robustly” effective. Pfizer partnered with German drugmaker BioNTech to develop the vaccine and shared sparse details of its stage 3 clinical trials based on a review of data that has been reviewed by experts.

Pfizer announced that its vaccine has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing infection in trial volunteers who showed no evidence of previous COVID-19 infection. The New York Times reports that if this data does hold up, “it would put on par with highly effective childhood vaccines for diseases such as measles.” Pfizer also shared the key fact that no serious safety concerns were observed during the trial.

UPDATE: We are proud to announce, along with @BioNTech_Group, that our mRNA-based #vaccine candidate has, at an interim analysis, demonstrated initial evidence of efficacy against #COVID19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2020

Pfizer plans to ask the Food & Drug Administration for emergency authorization of the vaccine that does require two-doses. The Trump administration wasted no time trying to swoop in and take credit. Loser and lame-duck president, Donald Trump took a break from lying about his presidential election loss to Joe Biden on Twitter and tweeted, “STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!”

STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

His favorite butt-kisser, who will be right behind him, come January 2021 when the Trump administration gets the boot from The White House tried to shape it as a victory for Team Trump and the operation “Warp Speed” program. Of course, that’s not true because Pfizer did not join the program, so they had no hand in helping with the production of the vaccine.

And, as Pence claims credit, Trump administration is refusing to sign off on transition which a source says could also slow down the development & distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. So not only did Pfizer not join Trump's Operation Warp Speed, they could be slowed by Trump. https://t.co/JMisMU20iT — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 9, 2020

The news of the arrival of a possible “magic bullet” to wipe out stop COVID-19 has the stock market surging through the roof and a wave of reactions pouring in clowning Trump and his family trying to take credit for this news. There is also still the matter of skepticism when it comes to even taking the vaccine.

You can peep what people are saying in the gallery below.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Lame Duck Donald Trump Tries To Take Credit For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Twitter Says Not So Fast was originally published on hiphopwired.com