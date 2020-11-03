LeBron James Was On Donald Trump’s Brain The Day Before The Election

Currently, LeBron James is occupying a sizeable amount of real estate in Donald Trump’s tiny little brain. The man whose gig is in jeopardy tomorrow spent time at one of today’s super spreader rallies coming for King James and other NBA and NFL players who he still thinks are being disrespectful to the US flag.
For the record, they are not. They are merely using their Constitutional rights to protest things like police brutality and White Supremacy, but that reality would never align with a racist like Trump’s world view.
Today (Nov. 2) while in Ohio, Trump took in chants of “LeBron James suck!” after disparaging the NBA champion, whose previous ‘Chip was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cheeto was also talking TV ratings while in Pennsylvania today. “When they [pro players] don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch … and the NFL is way down. You gotta stand for our flag … and if you don’t do that we aren’t watching,” said Trump while on stage.
Whatevs. Twitter quickly formed like Voltron to gather the Orange Oaf, and at times it is quite entertaining, and factual. Like the reality that LeBron James open a whole school, while Trump was forced to shutter his scam of a university.
Peep some of the reactions below.
1. That part.
LeBron James opened his own school which gave struggling children access to an education. Trump university had to pay a $25 million settlement for defrauding students. https://t.co/ZHDmLW1594— Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) November 2, 2020
2.
I grew up near Cleveland, and still follow all Cleveland sports. In 2016, LeBron James ended a 52-year pro sports championship drought for northeastern Ohio with his unbelievable block of Andre Iguodala’s layup. Many people in Ohio still revere @KingJames. https://t.co/cqnkH9BUB5— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 2, 2020
3.
“LEBRON JAMES SU—“ pic.twitter.com/sSowJa60oT— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 2, 2020
4.
After talking about LeBron James, Trump makes fun of Joe Biden's sunglasses, mocks Biden for wearing a mask with "nobody around him," says of Biden supporter Lada Gaga "I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga," then says Biden supporter Jon Bon Jovi "kisses my ass."— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2020
5.
I think the great state of Ohio is listening to Trump’s “Lebron James sucks” chant at his super-spreader rally today, and I think they disagree. Vehemently.— Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 2, 2020
6. Gold Medal Winner LeBron
LeBron James 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dCy5a9FXYQ— ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) November 2, 2020
7.
Trump is actively trying to cut the United States’ Department of Education’s budget by $5.6 billion dollars. LeBron James himself has pledged $42 million dollars to provide scholarships to eleven hundred underserved students.— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 2, 2020
LeBron also built a school. https://t.co/aSEdbVvYY8
8. This guy…
9.
Trump’s closing message today is that “Lebron James sucks.” Can’t wait to get rid of this chump and for Lebron to dunk on this fools head! pic.twitter.com/X8eiqqYPHD— Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 2, 2020
10.
Donald trump is having his scariest day ever— John Cusack (@johncusack) November 2, 2020
both Obama and lebron james are sooooo much more popular and charismatic then him... must be terrifying for his little brain https://t.co/HVJTuBC2p3