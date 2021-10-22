K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Italian luxury fashion houseshowcased their vibrant collection at the Michigan Theater last night in Detroit. The brand, which has dominated the shoe and fashion game over the last couple of seasons, showcased their spring 2022 collection named Salon 03.

As expected, the show was filled with stylish celebrities who sat front row dressed in designs by the brand. From Kehlani to Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige, last night’s show was the place to be. Bottega Veneta made their show visible to fans by live streaming the runway experience live from Times Square. If you missed the broadcast like I did, or didn’t get to see your faves sitting pretty in Music City, then we’ve got you covered. Here are the fashionable front row highlights from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2022 show.

Lil Kim, Mary J Blige And More Light Up Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2022 Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com