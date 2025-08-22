Lil Nas X Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Cop After Running LA Streets In Underwear & Cowboy Boots

While gearing up for his sophomore album Dreamboy, it seems like Lil Nas X was partying a little too hard.

Thursday morning, the singer went viral on social media after he was spotted on Ventura Boulevard at 4 a.m. wearing only underwear and white cowboy boots.

Nas seemed to be having a good time interacting with whoever was recording him, inviting them to a party, singing, and even putting a traffic cone on his head at one point.

Love K97.5? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It wasn’t just social media that found the early morning behavior odd, as several people in Studio City reported that a naked man was roaming the streets to the Los Angeles Police Department. Once officers responded, they found Nas still aimlessly walking the dimly lit streets and put him in handcuffs after he charged at them. Law enforcement suspected he was overdosing and took him to the hospital for treatment, reports TMZ.

“He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” police said.

A law enforcement source told NBC that he also punched an officer in the face twice.

He was eventually transported to a hospital, and apparently, the authorities thought he was doing better. After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested on the misdemeanor charge of battery on an officer and taken into custody, as he currently sits in a Van Nuys jail cell without bail.

According to TMZ, since he was “arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, he needs to go before a judge to have his bail set … and that ain’t going to happen until Monday. Seems there are plenty of others in front of him also looking to bail out … and Nas ain’t cuttin’ the line.”

It’s still unclear if he was under the influence of something, but see how social media is reacting to his bizarre behavior below.

Lil Nas X Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Cop After Running LA Streets In Underwear & Cowboy Boots was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14.