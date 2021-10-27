MAGA Twitter Upset Chuckle Hustler Tim Allen Out As Buzz Lightyear As Chris Evans Steps In For ‘Lightyear’ Film

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tim Allen first entered mainstream fame in the early 1990s by way of his hit sitcom, Home Improvement, and voiced one of the most visible characters of all time in Buzz Lightyear. Now out as the voice of the heroic Space Ranger, Chris Evans has been announced as the replacement for an upcoming film slated for release in 2022.

A trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear film is the origin story of the real Buzz Lightyear that inspired the toy and effectively a prequel of the sprawling Toy Story empire. Evans, who played Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will step in as Buzz.

Disney says of the film that, “[t]he sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.”

In a statement, Evans, 40, expressed gratitude for getting the big part of Buzz Lightyear, almost ensuring that he’ll be working with Disney and Pixar anytime they wish to add to the Toy Story legacy for years to come.

“The phrase “a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Evans said in a statement. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Evans’ joy is definitely not to be questioned as the Toy Story franchise has produced some of the best films not only in the realm of animation but also across cinema itself.

While it has been reported that Allen and Pixar amicably split ways after years of working with one another, some have speculated that Allen’s conservative views and support of President Donald Trump contributed to this ouster.

While the world may never know the real reason behind the split, that hasn’t stopped fans on Twitter from having a field day with comments, and also sparking some of the MAGA nutball crowd to use this as a launching pad for “pwning the libs” and blasting the so-called “Radical Left” and Hollywood in general.

Finding Dory co-director Angus MacLane will direct the film for his solo Pixar directorial debut. Lightyear is set for release on June 17, 2022.

Check out the commentary from all sides below.

—

Photo: WENN

MAGA Twitter Upset Chuckle Hustler Tim Allen Out As Buzz Lightyear As Chris Evans Steps In For ‘Lightyear’ Film was originally published on hiphopwired.com