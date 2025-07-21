Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead At 54, Social Media Remembers Beloved “The Cosby Show” Star

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the beloved former star of The Cosby Show, has died.

Reports say that the 54-year-old actor drowned while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica. TMZ was the first to report the news. Warner was swimming at Playa Cocles in the Limon province when a current pulled him farther out. Per authorities there, though people on the beach attempted to rescue him, he was unresponsive and was transported from the beach to the morgue.

Warner played Theo on The Cosby Show on NBC from 1984 to 1992. He was the only son in the Huxtable family led by Bill Cosby as Dr. Cliff Huxtable, and his wife, Dr. Claire Huxtable, played by Phylicia Rashad. Lisa Bonet played his sister, Denise, on the show, and Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tempestt Bledsoe, and Sabrina LeBeauf played his siblings Rudy, Vanessa and Sondra. The sitcom became a hit for its groundbreaking portrayal of an upper-middle-class, professional Black family.

Warner was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on Aug. 19, 1970, raised and managed by his single mother, Pamela Warner. He was named for Malcolm X and jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, according to reports. He joined The Cosby Show when he was 14 years old in his first major television role. His character, a young Black male who wasn’t stereotypically portrayed, was an integral part of the show’s success. When Theo was diagnosed with dyslexia (which also impacted Cosby’s real-life son, Ennis), in a pre-social media world, it provided viewers with information they could use to help their children, among other social issues the show covered during its run. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sJl9fwB1l-A

Warner went on to other roles after his time as Theo, including as Malcolm McGhee on Malcolm & Eddie with Eddie Griffin, which ran on UPN from 1996 to 2000. He also briefly starred with Tracee Ellis Ross on Reed Between the Lines, where he played Alex Reed, airing for two seasons on BET and Centric. His most recent TV appearances include The Resident, Major Crimes, Suits, 9-1-1 and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

He’d recently launched a podcast, Not All Hood, with Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley aimed at improving mental health for African-Americans as well as reclaiming the negative stereotypes associated with Black culture.

“So many of our Black images and so much of our Black music shows one side of our Black culture,” he said in a 2024 interview. “We want to make sure that we can balance that out with the many other aspects of Black culture out there.”

When Bill Cosby’s personal issues threatened to tarnish the image of The Cosby Show, Jamal-Warner said that he stood by the work he and his castmates did.

“Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture,” Warner told People in 2023.

Warner dated actress Michele Thomas, who played his girlfriend on The Cosby Show, for a decade and was there when she died in 1998. He was also linked to actresses Karen Malina White and Regina King.

Per People, Warner was survived by a wife and a young daughter, whose identities were not revealed to the public. See social media’s reaction to the sudden loss below