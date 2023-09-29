Man Arrested In Tupac Murder Case, Social Media Has Questions

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A man has been arrested in connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who has long maintained that he was in the Cadillac when the shots that killed Tupac were fired, was arrested Friday morning in Las Vegas. The specific reason for his arrest has yet to be released to the public, though it’s being reported from numerous outlets to be in connection to the murder case of the iconic rapper.

Tupac was only 25 years old when he died.

Davis, in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” spoke openly about being in the car the shots were fired from. He’s also admitted it in several interviews over the years. He even said that he’s one of the last living witnesses of the actual murder. Why he would share all of this and not expect police to come knocking at his door is beyond me. I digress.

Davis’ home was raided by police over the summer, as it’s clear authorities have been eyeing Davis in connection to Tupac’s death for quite some time.

Social media didn’t take long to react to the news.

In a post online from Philip Lewis, a Senior Editor for Huff Post, one user said, “Keefe D regretting doing those 736 tell-all interviews,”. Another added, “Took 27 years for an arrest? Barney Fife could solve this case.”

Do you think Davis should’ve been arrested? Do you think we’re any closer to getting a real answer to the question of, “Who killed Tupac Shakur?”.

Keep scrolling to see reactions to one of the biggest unsolved murder cases in Hip Hop history!

