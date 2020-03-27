Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It

When you talk about the top 10 vocalist of our time, Mariah Carey can easily be placed on that list. She’s been hitting those high notes that break champagne glasses since she was a teen. Beyond her amazing range, she’s written classic chat-topping songs that will forever be a part of the Hip Hop-R&B culture. With 15 Billboard Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and 5 Grammy Awards on her mantle, there is no denying her talent.

As Mariah’s fame grew, so did her wardrobe. She went through a variety of fashion themes throughout her career. She started off with simple black dresses and her naturally curly brunette hair. She then graduated to butterflies and pastels, eventually morphing into all things pink and glittery. Now she keeps it simple in with her luscious blonde hair, sparkly ball gowns, and oversized fur coats. To sum it up, Mariah’s style is extravagant, glamorous, and extremely feminine.

As she hits the 50 year mark, I am in awe of how good she looks. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she shows us she’s still got it.

