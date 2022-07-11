Mario Faces Twitter Wrath After Featuring Canadian Negro Napoleon Tory Lanez On New Track

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Mario stunned the world recently after mopping up Omarion and his watermelon-eating brother at VERZUZ, giving his career an unprecedented boost. However, folks on Twitter are a bit let down after learning that Mario added Negro Napoleon Tory Lanez to his new track “Main One,” and the reactions are relentless.

Mario, 35, was riding the VERZUZ win wave pretty high but put a halt to his momentum via his #MARIOMONDAYS post by announcing the aforementioned “Main One,” and he was apparently pretty excited about featuring the Canadian Varmint.

“#MARIOMONDAY special announcement! This Friday dropping new music! This one called “MAIN ONE”! S/O to my bro @torylanez! We went crazy tap in!” read the Baltimore native’s tweet.

Perhaps Mario hasn’t been on the Internet in a while or he doesn’t have anyone in his corner to let him know that Tory Lanez is really persona-non-grata in the industry. Even still, considering the flippant attitude from Lanez after his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in a fit of assumed short man rage, it doesn’t make sense for anyone to work alongside the once-buzzing rapper and crooner.

As one can imagine, Twitter is reminding Mario that he was just invited back to the good graces of the masses but really fumbled several bags with this move. Imagine how many venues Mario could’ve sold out in the coming weeks due to how he obliterated Omarion? He could’ve called his number in any city in America and a promoter wouldn’t be able to say no.

