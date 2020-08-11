Meet Your 2020 XXL Freshman Class

XXL has spent the last 12 months putting together an encore to their mammoth 2019 Freshman Class list. You remember the one — it had DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Gunna, YBN Cordae, Tierra Whack, Blueface and others on it. All the members of that particular class did was:
- Have 4 No. 1 albums (Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Anti Social, DaBaby’s KIRK and Blame It On Baby and Gunna’s Wunna)
- Have 3 No. 1 singles (Roddy “The Box,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and DaBaby’s “Rockstar”)
- Have an artist be featured in a Beyoncé movie (Tierra Whack in Beyoncé’s Black Is King for “Power”)
- Be Grammy-nominated (Roddy, DaBaby, YBN Cordae)
- Become Grammy-award winning (Roddy).
In short, it may very well be the biggest XXL class in terms of one-year success from cover to cover. The 2020 class, revealed on Tuesday (August 11), is spread out throughout the country in terms of representation. Meet the new class.
- Mulatto – Atlanta, GA
- Polo G – Chicago, IL
- NLE Choppa – Memphis, TN
- Lil Keed – Atlanta, GA
- Lil TJay – Bronx, NY
- Jack Harlow – Louisville, KY
- Baby Keem – Carson, CA
- Rod Wave – St. Petersburg, FL
- Chika – Montgomery, AL
- Fivio Foreign – Brooklyn, NY
- Calboy – Chicago, IL
- 24K Goldn – San Francisco, CA
Peep the reactions + some of the group’s biggest videos so you get familiar.
