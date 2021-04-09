New York Writer Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story

One of the more notorious tabloid newspapers in the country published a tasteless story about the ailing DMX as he’s still fighting for his life in a White Plains, N.Y. hospital. The New York Post published a story focused on the homes the famed rapper lost over the course of his career, prompting many to call the rag to the carpet for its actions.
In a post we won’t dignify with an actual link to the story, the Post‘s title of the story read, “DMX and the houses he’s lost during his rap career” and it was met with disdain immediately.
“Y’all trash for this. Dude is in a coma. Mainstream media is not our ally,” wrote Omar Cook on Twitter. Marc Lamont Hill wrote in a tweet, “What an awful headline and story. Imagine doing something so disgusting as someone is fighting for their lives…” and journalist Brandon Pope stated, “What a despicable thing to publish while DMX is fighting for his life.”
As has been the story since the weekend, DMX, real name Earl Simmons, suffered a heart attack last Friday and is reportedly on life support as his family, friends, and fans worldwide rally around him in this dire time.
There have been premature condolences posted in honor of DMX, but the family and representatives are allowing the officials at the hospital to properly care for the beloved rapper.
The latest rumblings from those close to DMX are revealing that there are reportedly talks among the family regarding how best to proceed as reports of minimal brain activity continue to swirl.
Hip-Hop Wired will continue to update our readers on the condition of DMX as they develop. For now, the responses to the New York Post’s story on Dark Man X can be viewed below.
1.
This is cruel and unnecessary. The way y’all used to be the hottest newspaper in town and now hanging by a thread. There was no reason to do this. https://t.co/Mu9qRMwnV8— Neiman Marcus Stan Account (@TheBrookeAsh) April 7, 2021
2.
We just had a whole convo about how violent/sexist US media was when Brittany was going thru it. Same with Janet. This Hip Hop legend is fighting for his life & ya’ll chose to post this. A reckoning is long overdue. https://t.co/IsRevzQsTQ— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 7, 2021
3.
What type of shit is this? Yeah I can’t wait til my media site up & running cuz this shit benefits nobody #GRITS https://t.co/8Ls3LbAkuQ— GRITS Mag (@wgojones) April 7, 2021
4.
NY Post, go straight to hell. https://t.co/cXnIIBIQcr pic.twitter.com/PS3oxveXP5— BIG G (@Gifted_Gab) April 7, 2021
5.
Yall have no taste or class at all. I hope yall go bankrupt https://t.co/5NfWvvoui5— Stimmy Butler (@InternationalO) April 7, 2021
6.
This is what an alum of @JMU @Columbia @columbiajourn writes while a man is in critical condition and fighting for his life. Shameful. https://t.co/MKwKpcWChp— Mr. (@CommodeMan) April 7, 2021
7.
Y’all trash for this. Dude is in a coma. Mainstream media is not our ally. https://t.co/NJaPNimDRD— Omar Cook (@OmarCook_) April 7, 2021
8.
What an awful headline and story. Imagine doing something so disgusting as someone is fighting for their lives... https://t.co/knF8wyxW62— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 7, 2021
9.
This is so fucked up why do an article when X is suffering right now 🥲 @AndrewMarchand you need to tell your co-worker that wrote this to lose her job this article is unnecessary. https://t.co/CkSTdXQd5d— Rene P. (@bigrendawg313) April 7, 2021
10.
yall not real AT ALL ... this is hyper hoe shit #CancelNYPost https://t.co/KF9En0lbkG— hybrid (@KeysRealTalk) April 7, 2021