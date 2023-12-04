NFL Likely to Take Action After Eagles Director of Security Was Involved in a Player Altercation

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in their NFC Championship rematch against the San Francisco 49ers sunday, but that wasn’t the only thing the team lost.

RELATED: Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study

Midway through the game, a scuffle ensued between 49ers Dre Greenlaw, and a member of Eagles personnel. In the third quarter. DeVonta Smith caught a pass from Jalen Hurts, and tried to scuffle out of bounds. He was sandwiched in between two 49ers defenders before he was forcefully suplexed out of bounds by Greenlaw on the Eagles sideline, the Eagles bench surrounded the two, where Dom DiSandro, known as ‘Big Dom’ confronted Greenlaw for his unsportsmanlike late hit on DeVonta Smith.

You could see DiSandro mouth to Greenlaw ‘That’s B*******”, and Greenlaw responded by putting his hand in DiSandro’s face before responding verbally. Once the officials got both teams under control, the play was reviewed, and the officials ejected both Greenlaw and DiSandro from the game.

Who is ‘Big Dom’?

Dom DiSandro is the Senior Advisor to the General Manager, as well as Chief Security Officer for the Philadelphia Eagles. Dom DiSandro is currently serving in his 25th season with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the Eagles website, DiSandro oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his disbelief with Eagles head of security, insinuating there should be consequences that follow Sunday’s scuffle.

“I just can’t believe that someone uninvolved in a football can taunt our players and put their hands in our guys’ faces.” said Coach Shanahan during the post game conference.

The NFL could be likely to take action against Greenwell and DiSandro, as the league released a statement in October, warning teams about game-day fighting and the repercussions of said actions.

“Sportsmanship and respect are at the core of NFL football,” the memo read, in part, “and fighting is irreconcilable with these values.”

NFL Likely to Take Action After Eagles Director of Security Was Involved in a Player Altercation was originally published on rnbphilly.com