On This Day August 21, 2007: Talib Kweli Released His Third Studio Album Eardrum

The album dove into a variety of topics, from personal to social conflicts. Tracks like “Hot Thing” and “Listen!!!” displayed Kweli’s complex rhymes and reflective storytelling. “Eardrum” featured collaborations with artists such as Norah Jones and Sizzla, showing that Kweli can dive into cross-genre collabs.

The album tackled issues like political unrest, consumerism, and the media’s influence on society. With tracks like “More or Less” and “Say Something,” Kweli continued to use his music as a vehicle to critique what needed to be called out.

Check out some of the album below!