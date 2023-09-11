On This Day September 11, 2007: Kanye West Released His Third Studio Album Graduation

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In 2007, Kanye West unleashed a masterpiece that not only redefined hip-hop but also cemented his status as an artist. “Graduation,” his third studio album, dropped on September 11th, 2007, and it marked an ending from a “soulful sound” phase of his previous albums. This album was groundbreaking, blending electronic and synth-driven beats with Kanye’s famous lyricism.

“Graduation” was more than just an album; it was a cultural pinpoint. Its lead single, “Stronger,” sampled Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and became an anthem, going crazy on all the radio stations worldwide. The album also featured collaborations with artists like T-Pain and Lil Wayne, adding to its brilliance.

“Graduation” centered around themes of personal growth, success, and ambition. It was a reflection of Kanye’s own journey and the struggles he faced on his path to the top.

The album showcased Kanye West’s artistic versatility and set a new standard for hip-hop. It remains a classic in the genre, forever etched in the walls of music history. Check out the album below!

