On This Day September 6, 1987: MC Shan Was Born

MC Shan, real name Shawn Moltke was born today on September 6, 1965, in Queensbridge, New York. He emerged as an important M.C. in the early days of hip-hop. Rap legends came after him, legends like Nas and Mobb Deep. Shan’s career started with DJ Marley Marl, a partnership that led to his debut album, “Down by Law,” which was released in 1987.
“Down by Law” was a very important moment in hip-hop history because it showcased Shan’s lyrical talent and storytelling ability. The album included tracks like “The Bridge,” with KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions.
MC Shan’s debut album helped establish him as a key figure in the early New York hip-hop scene and added to the genre’s growth. His impactful storytelling, along with the raw beats and production of Marley Marl, made “Down by Law” special in hip-hop’s evolution, solidifying his place in rap history.
