Past vs. Present: Fifteen Former NFL Pro-Bowlers Who Could Still Play Today

Have you ever seen your favorite athlete from the 90’s and early 2000’s and thought to yourself ‘he would crush today’s competition’? Well, those wild thoughts could come to fruition.

Former QB duo the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, ran their ‘Manningcast’ during the NFL’s Monday night football game between the Bengals and the Jaguars. The brothers invite entertainers, as well as various players (past and present) onto the show to provide a commentary from their vantage point of being a pro athlete or a superfan.

Chad Ochocinco came onto the broadcast this past Monday to hang with the Mannings and cheer on his former team the Cincinnati Bengals. Eli Manning asked Ochocinco would he able to come into the NFL today and produce the same amount of numbers as he did in his prime years. ‘Absolutely’ Ochocinco answered confidently.

“Have you seen the way the NFL handicapped defenses? You can’t touch the receiver, you can’t hit the receiver, I mean basically you playin’ flag football.” Ochocinco said. “So yeah I think I can come out and get about 1400 yards.”

Ochocinco also said that the NFL could spice up some things in order to shed light on past stars, who may also want an opportunity to live in their glory day.

“I think (they) should implement next year, when they have the pro bowl, they should have the ‘Pro Bowlers: the current vs. the past’”.

“I like it! Who’s your quarterback?” Peyton asked. “Brady?”

“No, you!” Ochocinco replied. Could you imagine if Peyton Manning had prime Ochocinco to throw to? He’d be a 10-time super bowl champion!

We get our imagination rolling as our RNBPhilly team curated a list of fifteen former NFL pro-bowlers who look like they could still lace ’em up today and make a tackle, or get a touchdown!

Check out our list of former NFL Pro-Bowlers who could still play today below!

