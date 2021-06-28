Photo Recap: The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet Wins & Fashion Fumbles

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

What’s the best part of any awards show? The fashion!

The BET Awards made a triumphant comeback Sunday (June 27). After a year of quarantine, cancelled festivals and tours, it was on and poppin’ in Los Angeles. Celebs such as Issa Rae, Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars and more joined award show host Taraji P. Henson for a star-studded celebration for the culture.

In addition to the performances, outfits and red carpet greetings, music fans got a huge surprise from Cardi B. The Grammy Award-winning rapper took the stage alongside Migos and simultaneously revealed her exposed baby bump to the world while her team shared her latest maternity photo on Instagram and Twitter.

“#2!” she captioned while tagging her husband Offset.

It’s safe to say, it was an eventful night, even more so by the fashion that graced this year’s red carpet. Who was fly … who made a fashion fumble? See what your favorite celebs wore to The 2021 BET Awards in the gallery.

