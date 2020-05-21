CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Photos: Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Is Growing Up So Fast!

Posted May 21, 2020

T'yanna Wallace & Lil Kim

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The legendary Notorious B.I.G would’ve been 48-year-old today (May 21). Since the untimely death of Biggie his music has lived on for ages and has been labeled timeless. T’yanna Wallace daughter of Biggie has been honoring her legendary father with her clothing line Notoriouss Clothing Boutique

Wallace is 26-years old and is making money moves like her daddy! Did we mention she is beautiful?! Check out some photos of Biggies daughter T’yanna Wallace below!

Related: 26 Women React To Faith Evans Admitting She Ate Biggie’s Booty

Photos: Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Is Growing Up So Fast!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

MOOD SWINGS

A post shared by T'yanna Dream Wallace👑💖 (@tyanna810) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

🍭🍭🍭

A post shared by T'yanna Dream Wallace👑💖 (@tyanna810) on

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Close