President Donald Trump has been a vocal champion against so-called fake news, making the claim that major networks with reputations to uphold have fabricated facts. However, the former business mogul retweeted a satirical news site’s article making the obviously false claim that Twitter shut down on Thursday to help Joe Biden, and Twitter is reminding Trump of his gaffe as expected.
Fresh from his town hall event with MSNBC opposite of his rival Biden’s town hall on ABC News, Trump fired his usual early morning tweets making claims of a “red wave” of votes in his favor in the final stretches of the presidential campaign. But what has folks reacting Friday morning is Trump sharing a link to a story from The Babylon Bee, which some on Twitter have compared to The Onion, a purposefully fake news site.
“Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via @TheBabylonBee. Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” Trump tweeted.
Like us, one Twitter user wondered who the Big T person Trump is referring to
“So.. Did the president read the article by The Babylon Bee? Or did he just retweet some stuff he had seen while on the toilet this morning..”Break in case of bad publicity for Democrats” And who in sam hell is Big T? Lol, “@Xx_Bengals_xX wrote.
Even The Babylon Bee, whose tagline is “fake news you can trust,” is getting in on the jokes.
On Twitter, both The Onion and Big T are currently trending and we’ve got the reactions below.
President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions was originally published on hiphopwired.com
He’s sharing a site that is like The Onion. It’s satire.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 16, 2020
He doesn’t know that. https://t.co/54ZOpTNZJO
(A) Lord, help us.— Melissa Case (@startabuzz) October 16, 2020
(B) Twitter had an actual—not intentional—outage yesterday.
(C) The Babylon Bee is a satire site.
(D) The President of the United States just referred to himself as “Big T.”
(E) Christ on a bike. pic.twitter.com/FivztpOjBv
BABYLON BEE IS A SATIRE SITE LIKE THE ONION, YOU FUCKING PINECONE pic.twitter.com/E1fYb6kRQz— MeanMrsMode 🗽 (@TampaBigRed) October 16, 2020
So.. Did the president read the article by The Babylon Bee? Or did he just retweet some stuff he had seen while on the toilet this morning..— Xx_Bengals_xX (@Xx_Bengals_xX) October 16, 2020
"Break in case of bad publicity for Democrats" 🤣🤣🤣
And who in sam hell is Big T? Lol pic.twitter.com/4ZFn4yOTAT
Everyone knows The Babylon Bee is satire. Sure, a boomer here and there gets fooled by it, but—— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 16, 2020
*looks at Twitter*
*spits out drink*
Some people are saying Babylon Bee is a satire site, and that this tweet may suggest once again that our President is an excitable idiot. On the other hand, Babylon Bee is more grounded in reality than a lot of other sites Trump retweets. https://t.co/VmNbzlNUXc— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 16, 2020
Trump's daily intelligence briefings consist of reading:— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020
Babylon Bee
The Onion
Fox & (White) Friends
Breitbart
America, there’s a moron squatting in the White House.— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 16, 2020
This fool doesn’t know the difference between parody & reality.
Hey dummy, The Babylon Bee is like The Onion.
It’s fake news.
Just like your whole life.
JFC America... Vote this nincompoop & all his sycophants out. pic.twitter.com/xiCnAM2Leo
.@realDonaldTrump - Hey, Tiny T, what a fucking moron you are. Someone should tell you BabylonBee is a satire account. Geez. pic.twitter.com/yZdAImZK1x— Mz. Chievous ™️ (@CCLcaribecrew) October 16, 2020
Big T!! 😂😂😂— BeetTweets (@Shillanna) October 16, 2020
Uncle Crazy has totally gone nuts!! The Babylon Bee is his best source!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8Ff8BYM1eE