Prime Dime? Meet Deion Sanders Rumored Boo, Qiana Aviles [Photos]

Recently Deion Sanders and longtime partner, Tracey Edmonds, have called a quits after being together for 11 years. Edmunds took to Instagram to give more clarity behind her decision saying,

Men’s Journal, Model/Entrepreneur, “I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve,” she continued. I hate to have to respond to the media, but sometimes it’s necessary when the falsehoods get out of control!,”Following that are rumors of a new girl may be in the picture. According to, Model/Entrepreneur, Qiana Aviles has been linked to Prime. There is no timeline on when this rumored “situationship” may have started, BUT the young model was recently spotted at a Colorado Buffalo game. Ok! Support your (rumored) man!

Who is Qiana Aviles?

Qiana Aviles was born in Brooklyn,NY. According to AP News, Aviles had a rough childhood as her mother was on the run from the police for seven years. The run ended and her mother was arrested in New Jersey in 1998. The young latina woman always had aspirations to hit the beauty industry & eventually opened a Nail lounge in Washington Heights in 2010. Since then, the Brooklyn native has become the CEO of Vida Essentials and built a big platform on Instagram with over 223K followers.

Check out some photos of Deion Sanders rumored boo, Qiana Aviles below!

