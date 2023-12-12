Prime Dime? Meet Deion Sanders Rumored Boo, Qiana Aviles [Photos]

Recently Deion Sanders and longtime partner, Tracey Edmonds, have called a quits after being together for 11 years. Edmunds took to Instagram to give more clarity behind her decision saying,
Who is Qiana Aviles?
Qiana Aviles was born in Brooklyn,NY. According to AP News, Aviles had a rough childhood as her mother was on the run from the police for seven years. The run ended and her mother was arrested in New Jersey in 1998. The young latina woman always had aspirations to hit the beauty industry & eventually opened a Nail lounge in Washington Heights in 2010. Since then, the Brooklyn native has become the CEO of Vida Essentials and built a big platform on Instagram with over 223K followers.
Check out some photos of Deion Sanders rumored boo, Qiana Aviles below!
