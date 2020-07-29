ProtectBlackWomen: 13 Classy, Bougie, Ratchet Moments From Megan Thee Stallion

The famous words from Malcolm X, “the most disrespected person in America is the black woman” unfortunately is still relevant today and we’ve seen it loud and clear with rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Her quick rise to fame easily captured millennials with her authenticity of being the everyday girl. She goes to school, she likes to have fun with friends, and she’s all about good vibes.

Recently, the tragic incident with Toronto rapper Tory Lanez has unfortunately had a huge effect on the 25-year-old. Megan shared that she was shot in both feet and on top of dealing with the loss of her mother and grandmother, social media has not given her the grace to heal.

Jokes and memes scattered through timelines, making light of the shooting. 50 Cent plastered memes on social media and then later apologized saying he didn’t know it was serious. Rapper Cam’ron is also under fire for suggesting that The Hot Girl is a transgender which he feels explains the reasoning for the shots.

The jokes didn’t stop with the men, even women joined in on the disrespect. Chrissy Teigen did a post and delete saying, “I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.”

Instagram comedian, Jess Hilarious thought it was very comical to create an entire skit of the situation a day after Megan tearfully shared her story to Instagram live. Even former acquaintance Draya Michelle condoned the violence saying “I want you to like me so much that if I’m trynna get out the car and you’re like “no, get your f**** ass in the car,” and I’m like “no n****” and you’re like “BOAW BOAW.” I like n****s.”

After days of silence, the Houston native spoke on how she felt when seeing people joking about her traumatic experience. Even though Meg is the victim she had to make it clear that she didn’t “do anything” and that she didn’t deserve to be shot.

Social media has normalized Black women’s pain and made it okay to put a bandaid on our feelings. They call us strong and give out high fives for surviving the worse of the worst versus allowing us to feel and really be the victim. There has to be more moments of empathy and compassion for black women and especially for Meg during this time.

Here are 13 moments that remind us that Megan is a light and should be handled with care whether she’s being classy, bougie, or ratchet! #ProtectBlackWomen.

