Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos

Many of us got to enjoy a nice extended weekend for Memorial Day. All of us (well most of us) have still been staying home in quarantine during the pandemic. Nonetheless, we have attempted to make the best out of it! Some of your favorite celebrities got the chance to kick there feet up, soak up in a big pool, and spend quality time with the family. We also have some thirst traps from Toni Braxton and Ayesha Curry that are a MUST SEE!

Check out the full recap of your favorite celebrity Memorial Day Weekend, Quarantine edition!

