K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Quavo is back outside and this time we see him pop out with a new ting. Nearly two years after his public relationship with Saweetie ended, Quavo has not been seen mingling much with females in the entertainment industry. By the looks of his newest alleged entanglement, Quavo decided to switch lanes and get him a fitness bae.

Quavo was recently seen seemingly boo’d up at the Usher concert with famous Gymnast Erica Fontaine. In the video you can see the two sitting together while Usher serenades Erica Fontaine, even giving her the microphone to finish a lyric.

RELATED: KeKe Palmers Boyfriend Shames Her for Appearance at Usher Concert; Social Media Erupts

Some people are happy for Quavo and his rumored boo, other folks are still team Saweetie, but everybody is wondering why Usher is singing to all these celebrities girlfriends!

“Plot twist, men are paying Usher to test their lady’s loyalty. ” comedian David Gowie commented.

“Huge upgrade for him” Steven “Trendy Chef” Moore said.

“So he upgraded and saweetie downgraded ” an Instagram user commented.

A lot of mixed emotions are displayed in the comments, but the overall consensus is that the alleged couple look great together.

See More of Erica Fontaine Below!

READ MORE:

RELATED Offset Admits Reuniting With Quavo At BET Awards Cleared His Soul:

RELATED: Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party

RELATED: Quavo Responds to Lil Baby & Saweetie Dating Rumors

Quavo Spotted with Rumored Boo Erica Fontaine at Usher Concert was originally published on rnbphilly.com